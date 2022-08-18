CANTON — St. Lawrence County and the city of Ogdensburg will continue their legal battle involving property tax foreclosure with another appeal from the county.
The litigation began last September when the Ogdensburg City Council voted to change its charter to relinquish the city’s tax foreclosure responsibility, defaulting to St. Lawrence County, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The county filed a lawsuit in November stating that the city’s actions were “not in accordance with” the state constitution or state municipal and tax laws “and impairs the rights” of St. Lawrence County and its treasurer.
In December, Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley dismissed the lawsuit, which was appealed by the county. The Appellate Division, 3rd Judicial Department, ruled last week that the appeal was denied.
The same day, the city announced its “victory” in a news release that which stated county treasurer Renee M. Cole and county attorney Stephen D. Button “want the city to continue making the county whole for all of its unpaid property taxes and they do not want to see the city recover from the financial thumb it has placed over the city for decades.”
That day, Mr. Button said he was unsure whether the county would appeal.
On Thursday, the city announced that Ms. Cole, Mr. Button and William J. Sheridan, chair of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, have decided to appeal the court’s decision.
“The city has now twice prevailed in competent courts of law in this matter, however Renee Cole, William Sheridan and (Stephen) Button remain committed to their quest for control of all local government in St. Lawrence County, including the City of Ogdensburg,” the press release stated.
The release also stated that county officials make decisions about this matter in executive sessions so “they can hide from individual responsibility and avoid transparency on their commitment to the destruction of the city of Ogdensburg and the obstruction of the (Mayor Jeffrey M.) Skelly administration at all costs; which means significant financial costs to the taxpayers.”
State Open Meetings Law allows for executive sessions during meetings of public bodies for several reasons, which must be identified to the public prior to the executive session. One of the justifications to call an executive session is for “discussions regarding proposed, pending or current litigation.” No action by formal vote that would appropriate public money can be taken during an executive session, according to the law.
