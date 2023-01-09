OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services will be taking all secondary dispatch calls from the city of Ogdensburg following an approved resolution at Monday night’s city council meeting.
The adopted 2023 budget calls for the elimination of two police dispatch positions and starting Tuesday, they will not offer secondary public safety dispatch services from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
On Monday night, the city council approved an interlocal agreement with the county to allow the county dispatchers to receive and transmit “emergency and administrative messages over combined police, fire and medical communications systems. These duties are being performed on an as needed basis when the City of Ogdensburg does not have a dispatcher on duty.”
According to the agreement, the county will be responsible for receiving telephone, radio calls and mechanical alarm signals for police, fire and medical emergency services, dispatching police vehicle by radio, receiving and transmitting orders and instructions using appropriate radio etiquette to police officers at the scene of an emergency, coordinating with patrol sergeants, dispatching backup units and respond to after-hour informational calls for city departments. The agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns said that the city’s call volume has been the same for the past three to four years, which is “steady between 9,700 to 10,000 calls.”
“When we say calls, I mean calls of service that require an officer to respond somewhere to do something,” Chief Kearns said. “Approximately 2,500 of those calls would fall under this agreement.”
“From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the county would agree to do secondary dispatch, which is for nonemergency, with the execution of this agreement,” said interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith. “Without it, they will continue to provide dispatch for emergency situations which they are obligated to do and have been doing since 1999, should you dial 911.”
Ms. Smith said that her main concern is that if someone does not dial 911 in the case of an emergency, the city will no longer have dispatchers at the police station to answer the phone.
“Without this agreement we will have an answering machine at the police department and we will hope somebody checks it,” said Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy. “I don’t think this can sit idle.”
Councilor John A. Rishe argued against the resolution, saying he doesn’t think the agreement is necessary.
“The point is to get the county to do it and they’ve been not willing to do it,” Mr. Rishe said. “I just don’t think the agreement is necessary and they should be willing to do it. I can’t vote for it.”
Chief Kearns explained to the council that with the agreement the county will be in charge of notifying the municipality within the jurisdiction of the nonemergency call.
“You cut the staff. We can’t do both,” Chief Kearns said. “I don’t have dispatchers, I’m down another police officer, we don’t have staff to do both. We can’t dispatch and patrol, that’s what the council decided.”
The resolution passed 4-3, with Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, Ms. Kennedy, Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly and Councilor Michael B. Powers voting for it and Mr. Rishe, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough voting against it.
