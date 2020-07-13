County to form task force, launch discussion forums to guide police reform
CANTON — St. Lawrence Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe updated the county Board of Legislators Monday detailing his department’s status in leading the county’s police reform initiatives.
Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order instructing all law enforcement agencies across the state to undergo a reassessment of strategies, policies, procedures, and practices.
“It’s something that’s really not going to be that heavy of a lift in certain spots,” Bigwarfe said. “But to do your due diligence to make it efficient, you just don’t want to do it in a couple of months. It’s going to be a process.”
Mr. Bigwarfe acknowledged that the Sheriff’s office itself has already been working to meet accreditation standards, a higher degree of recognition with state authorities, which closely align with the standards outlined to address police reform. Along with accreditation, which may be completed at the end of the month, Mr. Bigwarfe said many of the department’s policies and procedures are already mostly in line with the state standards. He said the major focus is training, mostly including more refresher courses on vocal de-escalation and implicit bias training.
Responding to a question by legislator Margaret Haggard, D-Potsdam, as to whether training was being facilitated by individuals with diverse racial backgrounds, Mr. Bigwarfe indicated that training was only able to be facilitated by an individual recognized as a trainer by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
In fulfilling the executive order, the county will establish a task force on police reform which will include the Sheriff’s office, elected officials, the District Attorney, the public defender and members of the community at large. Mr. Bigwarfe has started a series of forums in various communities across the county to discuss the reforms including with area college professors, students, law enforcement agencies and elected officials.
“We’ve had some vivid discussions so far on some topics, I think you can say that,” Mr. Bigwarfe told the legislators. “And we will continue to have more discussions and I think discussion brings about change.”
According to the executive order, all provisions must be completed by law enforcement agencies no later than April 1, 2021.
