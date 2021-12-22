OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County Treasurer Renee Cole is defending the county’s decision to collect county taxes from Ogdensburg residents during the same billing cycle as towns and villages following a scathing press release issued by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie calling the move “retaliatory” against city taxpayers.
St. Lawrence County is now collecting county taxes from city residents after the Ogdensburg City Council changed its city charter to cease collecting county property taxes, as well as transferring other duties to St. Lawrence County that have led to a legal battle in state Supreme Court.
To accommodate and to assist city residents during the shifting of responsibilities to the county, the county decided to open a part-time office in Ogdensburg in Room 105 at 206 Ford St., the Blevins Office Building, during the tax collection period from Jan. 4 to the end of May.
This week, the county began posting notices in media outlets, including the Watertown Daily Times, in order to let city residents know of the tax collection changes which included new deadlines at the end of January for tax payments. When the city collected the county’s taxes they did so in the spring.
It’s this change to the tax collection deadline that led to Mr. Jellie issuing a press release, that was more than 1,000 words in length, Tuesday night. “The City of Ogdensburg regrets, but is not surprised, by the latest retaliatory action taken by the St. Lawrence County Legislature and St. Lawrence County Treasurer Renee Cole against the property taxpayers of the City of Ogdensburg,” Mr. Jellie wrote, calling the notices the “first notice to City residents that the collection date for County Property Tax for will be changed to January, from the long standing practice of collecting County Property Tax in April.”
Mr. Jellie contends that no county official, elected or appointed, notified city officials or taxpayers of the intent to change the date of tax collection until those notices were sent out.
“This shameful, incompetent and retaliatory behavior barely begins to describe the action these highly paid individuals are executing against a community that recently saw many of its residents displaced by the closing of the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and has lost close to 300 jobs since the beginning of the global pandemic,” Mr. Jellie stated, adding, “It is well understood by all involved that many members of the County Legislature want the City of Ogdensburg to fail, and they have consistently sent their high paid staffers to do their bidding, albeit unsuccessfully.”
In the press release, Mr. Jellie states that the wording in the notice is “false, misleading and a juvenile attempt to place blame for this no notice change on City Officials.”
“There is not one word about the collection of property tax that has been or is presently confusing or uncertain to anyone; that is simply Ms. Cole espousing her incompetence and showcasing her failure to provide the common decency of appropriate billing notice to the taxpayers of the City,” wrote Mr. Jellie, adding that Ms. Cole could choose to leave the date for tax collection in April for 2022 and provide an entire year’s notice of the change to take place in 2023.
“Instead she will opt to make the transition as painful for City Taxpayers as possible so she can remain in the good graces” of county legislators Joseph Lightfoot, Kevin Acres and Chairman William Sheridan, according to Mr. Jellie.
Ms. Cole defended the county’s actions, stating that it had approximately 90 days to address the changes taken by the city when it amended its charter. She also said that the city itself had failed to notify taxpayers of the changes in tax collection.
“Given the ongoing confusion created by the city’s actions regarding collection of real property taxes and the judge’s ruling, the county, and the citizens of the city of Ogdensburg were left in a difficult position. It is abundantly clear that the city has no concern regarding the collection dates which have been established by the county for all municipalities in the county, with the exception of the city, as the dates of collection of county taxes have remained the same for decades,” said Ms. Cole. “It is disingenuous for the city to now suggest that they were not aware that the county collects its taxes on January 1. Given the action taken by the city in September of 2021 it became incumbent upon the county to notify the city residents of the changes and the direct impact it will have on them as the city failed to do so.”
Ms. Cole said that creating a separate tax billing and collection cycle to accommodate the city was not an option.
“It is the direct result of the city’s actions that we find ourselves in the situation we are now in. Setting up a separate tax billing and collection cycle for one municipality — the city — makes no sense and is frankly not an option,” said Ms. Cole.
In his press release, Mr. Jellie attacked Ms. Cole, Mr. Lightfoot, Mr. Acres, Mr. Sheridan as well as County Attorney Stephen Button and County Administrator Ruth Doyle stating that their “abuse of taxpayer funds and power continues,” pointing out misconduct charges with the county Department of Social Services as well as the refusal of the county to provide 911 dispatching services to the city.
“It is long past time for the County to cease the attack on the City and join the highly progressive and forward thinking actions of the Skelly Administration to save the only city in St. Lawrence County,” wrote Mr. Jellie.
Ms. Cole responded, calling Mr. Jellie’s claims ironic, since the Skelly administration has terminated city staff and divested itself of its legal responsibilities.
“In fact, it is ironic that the Skelly administration claims to be championing the rights of the city to make it better, make it greater, while simultaneously divesting itself of its legal responsibilities, and terminating its essential employees at the police department, the fire department and the comptroller’s office who have all been hit hard by their decisions,” she said.
