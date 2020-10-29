OGDENSBURG — When the Frederic Remington Art Museum put out the call for artists for the International Juried Art Exhibit in 2003, Gregory Fedchak began a long relationship with the Museum as an exhibiting artist. Gregg and his wife Elaine quickly became core members of a growing artist community with the museum at its center.
Over the years, Gregg’s abstract paintings became a feature of the museum’s various Juried Art Exhibitions. By 2013, he served as the juror for the Museum’s “Members’ Juried Art Exhibition,” a tribute to the quality of his own work.
The Fedchaks, of Boonville, have recently written new wills, leaving the majority of their estate to the Frederic Remington Art Museum as an unrestricted bequest. This gift will strengthen the museum’s long term sustainability.
The Fedchaks’ estate plan is now a part of the museum’s William R. Clark Legacy Society, named for a museum trustee who left the museum substantial gifts when he died unexpectedly in 2013. In recent history, bequests have become more important in providing long term investment income that fuels the museum’s core work.
Because the Fedchaks are so enthusiastic about the Frederic Remington Art Museum’s role in providing quality exhibition opportunities to artists in the north country, and for the museum’s quality programs and permanent exhibitions, they hope that their own choice to include the museum in their estate plans will inspire others to do the same.
“We hope that others will recognize the Remington in their planning, as a beacon for all artists and as the herald of Frederic Remington’s work,” Mr. Fedchak said.
“At first it seemed too good to be true, but a series of quality conversations convinced me that the Fedchaks were serious about the importance of the museum in their lives, and their commitment to making a difference. It really resonated when Gregg told me that the Remington was a place where their gift would have a transformative effect,” Executive Director Laura A. Foster said in a press release from the museum.
In celebration, the museum will host a retrospective of Gregory Fedchak’s paintings in its Torrey Family and Richard E. Winter Galleries at a time to be determined. The Fedchaks are donating Gregg’s body of work to the Museum, where it can be promoted through the Museum’s website, and sold to collectors, benefiting the Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.