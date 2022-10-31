A house was destroyed and a dog died when 7 Broad St. burned on Friday night. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire Dept.

POTSDAM — A couple lost their dog when their new 7 Broad St. home burned on Friday evening.

Antoinette M. Butler said she and her boyfriend, Paul Bellino, were moving their things from an apartment just down the road to the new home. A Gofundme has been set up to help them with veterinary expenses they incurred trying to save their beloved companion.

