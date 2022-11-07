CANTON — A court appearance for a Gouverneur woman accused of killing her daughter in 2020 has been adjourned at the request of her attorney, according to the St. Lawrence County district attorney.

Lashanna N. Charlton is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment stemming from the death of her 18-year-old daughter Treyanna N. Summerville. The teen was found dead in their Gouverneur home, 135 Rowley St., on June 22, 2020.

