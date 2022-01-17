ALBANY — The state Appellate Division, Third Department has denied St. Lawrence County’s appeal to halt the city of Ogdensburg from moving forward with changes it made to its city charter regarding property tax collection and foreclosure policies.
In a ruling issued Friday, the Appellate Division reaffirmed Supreme Court Justice Mary Farley’s Dec. 10 ruling that dismissed all petitions of a lawsuit filed by the county and its Treasurer Renee Cole on Nov. 18 that had sought an order to make Ogdensburg stop the process of having the county make the city and city school district whole on unpaid taxes, claiming the action is illegal.
“The City of Ogdensburg regrets the failure of St. Lawrence County to support the only city in the County, especially during this time of active revival of the City being led by the administration of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie in a news release issued Saturday. “The City will continue to encourage the County to move to a position of support for the City instead of a position of obstruction, particularly at a time when the same County Officials have failed City and County residents by allowing the Department of Social Services to remain an out of control dysfunctional organization — still without a leader.
“The City of Ogdensburg will also continue to champion the elimination of duplicative services, the consolidation of local government and the drastic reduction of property taxes; all topics that Kevin Acres, Joe Lightfoot and Ruth Doyle refuse to entertain as they build their financial empire at the expense of each of the city, towns and villages in St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Jellie added.
He said that Ms. Cole, County Attorney Stephen Button, County Administrator Ruth Doyle and Legislature Chairman William Sheridan are the latest group to “shamelessly fail to accept the judgment of the local Supreme Court Judge and request North Country matters be solved by Albany-based, highly democratic controlled appeals courts.”
“Luckily, even the highly Democratic Appellate Court could not support the baseless request for a STAY requested by the duo of Cole and Button and the City of Ogdensburg will be allowed to continue making decisions for itself without the interference of power abusing County officials that have sought to forestall the financial survival of the City,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
The county’s lawsuit filed in November stated that the city’s actions were not “in accordance with New York State Municipal Home Rule Law 10(5) or the New York State Real Property Tax Law or the New York State Constitution Article IX(10)(d) and impairs the rights of the County of St. Lawrence and the County Treasurer for the County of St. Lawrence.”
Justice Farley’s ruling disputes that and she said in her ruling “in its face, however, the Local Law does not impair any powers of the County. To the contrary, the Local Law increases the County’s tax enforcement powers with respect to delinquent City taxes. The Court thus rejects the County’s constitutional argument. The County’s additional argument — shifting the administrative burdens and associated costs to the County for enforcement of City taxes “impairs” County operations — misses the point.”
Justice Farley did grant an injunction against the city with regard to the enforcement and collection of delinquent school taxes. In a resolution adopted Jan. 10, the Ogdensburg City Council amended the city charter to affirm the city’s responsibility for the enforcement of delinquent city school district taxes.
