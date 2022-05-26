OGDENSBURG — The man accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday morning told her “I have to kill you,” and dragged her back into the house by her hair as she tried to escape, court documents reveal.
Ryan J. Joanette, 35, of 217 Spring St., was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton without bail.
Court documents show his arrest is based on the accusation that he tried to kill the woman by hitting her with the bat multiple times. Police said the assault was reported at 8:50 a.m. at Joanette’s residence on Spring Street, but occurred nearly two hours before that.
Police said the victim suffered serious injures after blows to the head and arms. She was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment.
A spokesperson for the hospital said private health information about patients could not be released, so it is not clear if the victim is still a patient at the hospital.
City court records indicate that the domestic violence incident between Joanette and the woman occurred at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
That was when, according to multiple felony complaints from Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret B. LeClair, Mr. Joanette “did strike (victim) several times with a bat while stating ‘I have to kill you.’ Said action of the Defendant did attempt to cause the death of one (victim).”
Joanette was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment because “the Defendant did grab the Victim’s hair and drag her back inside the residence as she was attempting to yell for help outside,” according to court documents. “Said Actions of the Defendant did restrain another person under circumstances which expose the latter to a risk of serious physical injury.”
He was charged Wednesday evening with second-degree attempted murder, a class A2 felony; first-degree assault, a class B felony; first-degree robbery, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
Documents state that Joanette also did “forcibly steal the cellular phone belonging to one (victim) and in the commission of committing said crime caused serious physical injury to the victim” and prevented her from “seeking emergency assistance from the police and emergency medical service personnel.”
Joanette was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for using the baseball bat during a crime while being previously convicted of second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material on May 17, 2016.
A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday in city court.
