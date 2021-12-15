AKWESASNE — Court documents reveal that St. Lawrence County Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett allegedly had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision and told police he had “too much” to drink before the crash.
Mr. Arquiett, 56, of Helena, was involved in the collision on the night of Saturday, Dec. 4, on Rooseveltown Road near the Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club.
The documents say he told police “I was heading home and I had too much to drink.” When a St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police patrol asked him how much he had, Mr. Arquiett replied, “I didn’t think much, but apparently too much.”
The documents say Mr. Arquiett was too intoxicated to walk without assistance and was unable to perform field sobriety tests.
The officer asked him if there was anyone else in his car, and he told the officer he thought his wife had been in the car with him, but there was no evidence of any passengers, the documents state.
The officer searched Mr. Arquiett and allegedly found two small baggies with 2.5 grams of cocaine and two dextroamphetamine sulfate pills, which is a generic stimulant medication usually prescribed to treat ADHD.
The doucments also describe the injuries sustained by the family Mr. Arquiett ran into, Nicole and Chris Deshaies. Mr. Deshaies told police his left shoulder was hurting; Mrs. Deshaies said she had stomach pai; and their 9-year-old son said his right arm was hurting.
Mr. Arquiett was taken to the Massena state police station where his blood alcohol concentration was allegedly determined to be 0.16%, twice the legal limit, 0.08%, for a driving while intoxicated charge. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI, a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for the cocaine, and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for the pills, along with traffic violations.
He is to appear in Bombay Town Court at 3 p.m. Jan. 11.
