GOUVERNEUR — The allegations of a hate crime by middle school students and the lack of action by an adult has raised concern in the community, but one mother of a classmate of the alleged victim said she hopes parents take this as a chance to have the hard but honest conversation with their kids about standing up for what is right.
Are you concerned about safety on area school buses after the recent assault in Gouverneur?
Police have charged two girls, ages 10 and 11 with subjecting a 10-year-old black girl with a racial tongue lashing and physical assault while on a bus earlier this month.
“So that is what we spent two, three days talking to him every day about. It’s our job as human beings to defend people when they need our help,” she said. “You have to stand up and stick up for what you believe what is right or wrong.”
The Times is withholding the mother’s name to protect the identity of her son who, while he rides a bus from school, he was not a passenger on the bus where the alleged incident took place.
According to court documents, which include statements from the alleged victim and what a police officer observed in a surveillance video from the bus, the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on the school bus on Sept. 10, started with an encounter the day before.
The alleged victim in the incident told police that while she was on the bus Sept. 9 she was approached by one of the two girls charged in the assault. She said the girl wanted to know her first and last name, what grade she was in and how old she was.
When the child declined to answer the questions, she told police the girl told her “I was going to get into trouble . . . She then kicked me in the right knee and my knee hurt after that.”
She said she went home “anxious and crying . . . I was scared after that happened.”
The following day, while on the bus, she overheard the girl from the day prior talking to another girl who she told police she never saw on the bus before.
“So I immediately knew something was going on,” she told police.
It led to a back and forth between the children and the alleged victim said she told the girls that she was anxious and scared.
She told the police that she then heard the girls and third child, calling her a racial slur and a “bitch.”
Police said the only adults on the bus were the driver and the monitor, Tiffany N. Spicer, 28, of 183 River Road, Edwards, who is employed by First Student.
The child told Village Police Sgt. Darren J. Fairbanks that Ms. Spicer was in the back of the bus with the students throughout the entire incident.
“Tiffany didn’t do anything to keep me safe and at times while this was going on Tiffany even told me to be quite,” the child told Sgt. Fairbanks. “Before we got to the high school, (name redacted) reached over the seat in front of her and pulled my head backwards by my hair.”
She said it happened twice, resulting with hair being pulled out of her head and with the second time causing her head to hit the window. Then the second girl punched her in the right side of her face, she told police.
As she got off the school bus at the high school, she said another student stood up in the aisle between her and her assailants so that she could exit the bus without further incident.
Sgt. Fairbanks said there were three students that were actively involved in the alleged incident and he had reviewed surveillance footage from the bus which captured the encounter.
He said that the footage showed that the girls charged were verbally attacking the alleged victim.
“You then hear someone say, ‘are you all gonna fight or what?’” Sgt. Fairbanks said in a written statement. “The bus monitor, Tiffany Spicer, then comes to the back of the bus . . . and does nothing to stop or prevent” what he said were the two girls using racial slurs against the child, “besides saying, ‘you guys are worse than my kids.’”
Moreover, Sgt. Fairbanks said Ms. Spicer was seen on camera standing by as kids threatened violence but took no precautionary or preventive measures.
“Tiffany then says to (redacted) ‘take a chill pill. I know how she (redacted) is. She (redacted) rode my bus last year.”
Again more racial slurs were used and one of the children told the alleged victim “’I like my people but I don’t like your people,’” but Ms. Spicer did not intervene, Sgt. Fairbanks said.
No one at First Student was available to comment on the status of Ms. Spicer’s employment or their policies pertaining to incidents of this nature.
The charged children and their parents have been referred to St. Lawrence County Probation for further action.
The two juveniles have each been charged with a count of misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment. The 11-year-old child is additionally charged with felony third-degree assault as a hate crime.
A third-degree assault is a misdemeanor, but adding a hate crime elevates it to a felony.
Ms. Spicer is charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was issued tickets returnable to Town Court on Oct. 3. She has applied for assigned counsel, according to court officials.
“Obviously this is just a terrible situation, period,” the mother of the boy said. “My concern with our son at home is not a concern that he would be a bully but that he would not only not defend himself, but that he would not defend someone else if he was an innocent bystander in a situation like that came about.”
Until her son began hearing the news reports about the incident, he said he didn’t realize how serious the allegations were and this was the first time in his young life he had experienced anything of this nature.
“I think that it has affected him on a level where this isn’t just something that happens far away from us,” she said. “These things that we see and hear on the news all the time can happen here . . . Just because we don’t see it every day here doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.”
She said it has given her family, and she hopes the community, a new level of understanding.
“When the dust settles here, yes, this is a good lesson for the kids, but it’s a bigger lesson for the adults,” she said. “Everybody may have had the conversation with their kids about what not to do, but haven’t had the conversation about what to do.”
Wednesday Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has asked the State Division of Human Rights to investigate the alleged hate crime.
Several messages left with the division on Thursday, seeking information as to what that investigation might entail, were not immediately returned.
