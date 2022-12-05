POTSDAM — An Ogdensburg woman is charged with burglary and grand larceny after police say she hid in North Country Neighbors until the store closed and then stole jewelry and other items.
Rachel L. Nickels, 38, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies. She’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of burglar tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief, as well as second-degree harassment, which is a violation.
Court documents say Nickels used a set of bolt cutters to open display cases containing jewelry, and that she stole a camouflage hiking backpack and two Master locks.
In a statement given to Potsdam police, store owner Jacqueline M. Matthie said she and her husband, Troy D. Matthie, closed the 6 Main St. store around 4:45 p.m. and met another couple, Michael R. Snyder and Gina M. Snyder, for dinner at Sergi’s. The four returned to the store around 7 p.m., and that’s when Mr. Snyder in his statement says he saw a woman in the store, who later turned out to be Nickels, appearing to be trying to hide.
Mr. Matthie in his statement says Nickels claimed she was playing hide-and-seek and fell asleep in the store. Ms. Matthie in her statement said after the initial confrontation, Nickels shoved her with both hands while trying to retrieve her backpack full of stolen merchandise, which led to the harassment charge.
Nickels was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released.
She was turned over to Ogdensburg police due to outstanding warrants in the city, Potsdam police said.
