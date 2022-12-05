Court docs: woman hid in Potsdam store in theft

POTSDAM — An Ogdensburg woman is charged with burglary and grand larceny after police say she hid in North Country Neighbors until the store closed and then stole jewelry and other items.

Rachel L. Nickels, 38, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies. She’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of burglar tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief, as well as second-degree harassment, which is a violation.

