Court knew expert was not licensed

The St. Lawrence County Courthouse, 48 Court St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A court transcript reveals that lawyers knew at the time of Thomas E. Doyle’s testimony that he was not a licensed psychologist, yet offered him as an expert psychological witness anyway in St. Lawrence County Family Court. Knowing this, the court chose not to strike his testimony from the record.

In May, the Times learned that Mr. Doyle, an expert witness who offered psychological evaluations in family court — and whose advice influenced the outcome of court decisions — was not licensed in psychology, despite testifying the opposite.

