CANTON — A court transcript reveals that lawyers knew at the time of Thomas E. Doyle’s testimony that he was not a licensed psychologist, yet offered him as an expert psychological witness anyway in St. Lawrence County Family Court. Knowing this, the court chose not to strike his testimony from the record.
In May, the Times learned that Mr. Doyle, an expert witness who offered psychological evaluations in family court — and whose advice influenced the outcome of court decisions — was not licensed in psychology, despite testifying the opposite.
That testimony occurred during a March 15 family court proceeding.
The court became aware of Mr. Doyle’s lack of licensure in psychology in a following proceeding on April 14. The transcript of that proceeding indicates that the Department of Social Services attorney who brought in Mr. Doyle knew he didn’t have a license to practice psychology.
“It has come to my attention, since our last court appearance, that Dr. Doyle, in fact, is not a licensed psychologist in the state of New York,” Michael J. Phillips, an attorney representing the foster parents of the subject, said during the proceeding. “He is a licensed mental health counselor. Those two things are very different.”
The DSS attorney in the case, Keith S. Massey, responded that it was too late to question the credentials of the witness, and that his qualifications, or lack thereof, were known to the court, according to the transcript.
“The curriculum vitae of Dr. Doyle, which indicates his licensure as a mental health counselor, was filed when he was designated as an expert witness,” Mr. Massey said. “There was a full opportunity to voir dire the witness at the time of his testimony.”
Voir dire is a court process in which attorneys or a judge can conduct a preliminary examination of a witness or a juror.
His affiliation with St. Lawrence County Family Court and DSS appears on his CV as “part-time mental health consultant” since 2012. He also lists himself as a “part-time psychology consultant” to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center adult inpatient psychiatric unit since 2011.
During testimony from the March 15 court case, Mr. Doyle confirmed he’s testified as an expert witness “at least several hundred” times. He also confirmed under oath to have undertaken “well over a thousand” examinations on behalf of DSS and other parties.
In an interview with the Times in May at his Rensselaer Falls home, Mr. Doyle said he is a licensed mental health counselor, and that mental health counseling and psychology are “very interchangeable.”
“Dr. Doyle’s expertise is known to this court,” Mr. Massey said during the April proceeding. “He has certainly testified in this court many times.”
When Mr. Phillips brought forth a motion to exclude Mr. Doyle’s testimony, it was denied by the presiding judge, Andrew S. Moses, who was elected to the family court bench last year.
“I’ve already ruled on the recalling of Dr. Doyle,” Judge Moses said during the April proceeding. “The court will just not permit it.”
“It’s something Mr. Phillips or anybody else should have researched before,” he added.
Over the phone Thursday, Mr. Phillips said he didn’t know why the court denied his request.
“It was disheartening professionally that the government, in this case DSS, used a person whose credentials were lacking and whose credentials were misrepresented,” Mr. Phillips said. “I suspect that in the foreseeable future, these matters will be consolidated and addressed in an appropriate form.”
He said Mr. Doyle’s “expertise” was relied on to make family court decisions in numerous cases, all of which should be called into question.
“It has been stated in court that Doyle has testified in family court in St. Lawrence County countless times and his ‘expertise’ has been relied upon by family court many, many times,” he said. “I think it calls into question the decisions in each and every one of those cases.”
“Hopefully shedding light on this situation will bring a benefit to the people who have been in and will be in family court in St. Lawrence County,” he added.
Mr. Massey and Judge Moses could not be reached for comment.
“I’m not able to confirm or deny any information related to Social Services Law 372 confidentiality,” St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen D. Button said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.