COVID-19 cases staying low in St. Lawrence County following July uptick
CANTON — St. Lawrence Public Health Director Dana McGuire reported that only two active cases of COVID-19 are still being tracked in the county. The number reflects a decrease in cases, which had ticked into the double digits during the month of July.
Ms. McGuire said that the county has only seen three new cases so far for the month of July but mandatory and precautionary quarantine measures are still in effect and being enforced for individuals coming from 34 states and Puerto Rico. According to data presented by Dr. McGuire, 393 people are currently in precautionary quarantine after coming back from one of those states.
