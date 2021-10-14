WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported Thursday that one more county resident has died of COVID-19-related illness.
The death brings the county’s total number of residents who have died due to the virus since the start of the pandemic to 123.
St. Lawrence County also reported 104 new virus cases Thursday, bringing its total number of reported cases to 11,591. There are 20 people hospitalized within the county due to COVID-19, a decrease of one from Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 74 new virus cases, bringing its total to 9,851. There are 23 people hospitalized, a decrease of four from Wednesday. The county has experienced 94 COVID-19-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 19 cases, bringing its total to 3,100. Five people are in the hospital, unchanged from Wednesday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
