CANTON — Overtime in certain county departments is expected and budgeted for by St. Lawrence County lawmakers, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said there were some unexpected departments that started clocking in the OT.
In her 2020 first quarter financial report to St. Lawrence County legislators during Monday night’s Finance Committee meeting, Mrs. Doyle said while the first quarter wasn’t bad, it was no secret that the county was going to have to look very carefully at its second quarter and beyond as a result of the pandemic.
Within the comparison for 2020 and 2019, she said the salary lines come in a half of a percent below this time last year. However, the county budgeted $76,000 less than the year before, she said.
“But I think that the first quarter, the big numbers that interest is typically shown in is in the health insurance and in overtime,” she told legislators. “We are slightly down in our appropriations budgeted for overtime; however, for the year we are at 31.6 percent. So keep in mind we set aside an amount in contingency for the budgets associated with overtime and certainly some unsuspecting departments this year, like Public Health, we’re seeing quite a bit more overtime as well as in Social Services.”
Mrs. Doyle said in Social Services there are case workers and supervisors on call and they are seeing an increase in reports requiring them to come in on off hours and that modifications for the budget will be brought before the Board earlier than she has in previous years.
She said health insurance is just under 25 percent for this year, at 23.3 and that the county will be watching those numbers as well as sales and property tax.
“With sales tax we will be making a payment here very shortly to the balance of the AIM (Aid and Incentives for Municipalities) payment in the second quarter,” she said. “If you recall we made the first payment in December and we’ll make our second payment in May, to balance out that first year.”
She said the AIM total was 1,056,000.
The county will also be making a $356,994 contribution to the recently created Hospital Distressed Fund, the county’s appropriation toward what she said was the $250 million fund. Of that total, $50 million is to be collected from counties, and $200 million will be collected from New York City.
“I don’t know that it is dedicated to hospitals in St. Lawrence County, but we can certainly pose that question,” she told lawmakers. “So those are all going to have impacts as they aren’t budgeted appropriations at this point.”
But, over 2019, contractual accounts are down 0.8 percent and equipment accounts are down 9 percent, Mrs. Doyle said.
“We did budget, if you recall, this is a big year for highway so those appropriations, when you look at overall, there is an additional, $14.4 million budgeted,” she said. “So in that way, in the first quarter, we are $1.6 million over where we were last year, but overall, it is a decrease over 2019.”
In revenue, the county is down 2.3 percent; however, Mrs. Doyle said the county budgeted $13.2 million more, again, as a result of the highway appropriations and the revenue for this year.
‘So overall it’s a $2.8 million increase in revenue over where we were in 2019,” she told lawmakers.
She said the summary report can be a little difficult because the Board of Elections, county administrator, county clerk, real property and the treasurer come in as negatives because revenue is received early in the year and appropriations don’t catch up until well into mid- or late 2020.
“There are nine departments at this point that are above, just above in some cases, that 25 percent mark for the quarter of the year,” she said. “So I think when we look at those closer and drill down into those numbers, those result from a lag in revenue. So most of the revenue associated with the work that was done or revenue that is expected for the first quarter, was submitted in April and this is something that we run into on a quarterly basis, but I at least wanted to bring it to your attention for the first quarter for 2020.
“I think it is going to be imperative going forward, as you would imagine, I am already looking at a number of challenges or changes that we may need to be looking at for the second and third quarters and certainly for the budget for 2021,” she said.
