CANTON — A series of proposed bills which will be making their way to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for approval could have a future impact in the form of relief on local municipalities pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Meco.
Mr. Smullen, who represents the 118th Assembly District, gave an update to the St. Lawrence County Legislature Monday, said he wanted to update the lawmakers on what he said was COVID-19 legislation to help make needed adjustments to local government.
“One big one I thought was to allow local governments to defer payments, to allow installment payments of real property taxes at local option,” he said.
Legislator Kevin Acres said in St. Lawrence County’s case, the taxes were due in January. He said he believed about 70 to 80 percent of residents have paid their taxes and said the rest would be on installments. He asked if the proposed bill would be for 2021, since everyone else who has not paid would be on the installment system now.
“That was one of the things that we pointed out in the debate over this bill, is timing,” Mr. Smullen said. “Many people felt that as a matter of it being less than stellar written, that we should go ahead and vote against the bill. But no, you are correct, many people paid.”
Mr. Smullen said the question now is, how is it going to affect people who haven’t paid or can’t pay going forward?
“That was the thought, to be able to give the local governments the option to defer and, knowing the people best, to go on to installment, as opposed to going into some sort of tax jeopardy,” Mr. Smullen said.
The bill could give some guidance to the legislature as to how to address the second installment of payments, Mr. Acres said.
“That’s why I brought up these bills that could have a future local impact,” Mr. Smullen said. “They weren’t the big ticket items in this legislative session, but I felt they were very important, especially to the counties. I represent five counties and it’s kind of breaking news.”
He said some of the bills haven’t been signed yet by the governor, but he anticipated they would be.
Another bill making its way to the governor would allow the local Industrial Development Agency to do a state Disaster Emergency Loan Program, which would provide the agency flexibility to support small business and nonprofits. Mr. Smullen said it is a gap existing in the current federal and state programs.
“One that has gone to the governor was establishing a COVID-19 presumption for public employee’s death benefits,” he said. “If someone contracted COVID-19 after March 1 and died of COVID-19, that they would presume that they would be eligible for public employee death benefits.”
A bill that would affect local first responders would authorize adjustments for length of service programs for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers.
“It would be a real shame if a lot of our local volunteers didn’t get credit for this year because they weren’t allowed to respond to calls because of COVID, they weren’t allowed to do training,” he said. “So it assumes that they get five credits per month for this year.”
Electronic applications for absentee ballots for the elections have also been extended to Dec. 31, he said, allowing absentee ballots to also be postmarked no later than election day, recognizing that there are more options for qualified voters to request an absentee ballot in light of the pandemic.
“The last bill that I’ll brief you on is we’ve passed in the assembly a moratorium on terminating utility services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “There has been a lot of talk and debate on that one, in what was the best way to help people in need, but along with the Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020, which is proposed to take $100 million of CARES Act money and help people that need rent relief, the utilities services preventing termination was also thought to be a way to help people in need.”
He said there were about 40 bills that were passed over the course of the two-day session, but these were the ones of local importance. “We were due to finish up the legislative session on June 2, but I don’t think that will be the case,” he said. “I think there are so me local bills that we need to go back and do, but it wont be for awhile because of the primary election that is coming up.”
He told Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb Junction, that there has not been discussion over the Medicaid cap for local counties, but he anticipated it to be on the docket at the end of the next legislative review period on June 30.
“As you know, when we passed the budget, the division of the budget that was given the authority to make adjustments based on reduced sales tax and income tax, our next review period is at the end of June 30 and that is when I anticipate there will be a very robust discussion on what is happening with Medicaid, with expenses and how we’re going to find the revenues to do that,” he said. “We started with a $6 billion budget gap in the budget itself, which projections have indicated is anywhere up to $10 billion, so without a doubt there are going to be some adjustments there.”
