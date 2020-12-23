OGDENSBURG — Due to a case of COVID-19 identified at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County officials on Wednesday announced a temporary closure of the Ford Street office through Jan. 4.
Those needing DMV assistance should call 315-379-2237 or email swsantamoor@stlawco.org.
All county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.