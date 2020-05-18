POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild Annual Meeting on June 9 has been canceled due to the current COVID-19 crisis.
The Guild will be accepting nominations for three open board seats.Those interested in becoming a board member, or those who would like to nominate a candidate, should contact Canton- Potsdam Hospital Guild President Suzanne Dougherty at guild.cph@gmail.com or 315-265-2775. Nominations will be accepted through June 15, 2020.
