MADRID —The 2022 Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market is open on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 60 unique vendors featuring handmade and value- added products from the north country and beyond. Vendors will be set up throughout the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum in Madrid like a market set along the “streets” of this living history museum.
The event is hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber, modeled after the famous Craft, Food & Wine show held traditionally at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena or at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
“The venue is ideal for this show, with 15 acres, we are able to spread vendors out and provide plenty of parking on site. The museum also has 30 buildings and exhibits, many of which will be open for enjoyment during the Show. We encourage people to bring wagons to carry their treasures, and plan to spend time enjoying the many features of the Show,” said St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Brooke Rouse said in a prepared statement.
Wine tastings, woodwork, photography, soaps, lotions, stained glass, tasty treats, quilts, holiday décor, jewelry and more will be on sale.
In addition to the vendors, the Power & Equipment Museum will host a lunch menu to support its ongoing projects.
“The Power & Equipment Museum is a unique and perfect venue, it is a beautiful time of year to be outside, and a great time to start thinking about keeping dollars local as we enter into the holiday season” Ms. Rouse said. “We had a great turn out for the last two years and we look forward to giving vendor businesses and the Museum a boost and providing a fun outing.”
The fee for the show is $10 per car (no individual admission fee), benefiting Chamber programs and the Power & Equipment Museum. The Power & Equipment Museum is at 1755 Route 345 in Madrid. For a full list of details, see the event on www.SLCchamber.com. For more information, call 315-386-4000. This event is sponsored by Leadership Circle Members St. Lawrence Health, United Helpers and the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence.
Bridgett’s Country Creations
Justine’s Creative Crafts
Kim’s Cheesecake on a Stick
Perfectly Patched by Darlene
Puppy Style Treats & More
The Dirty Business Bath Co
The Nut Shop International
Tiny Hiney Soapary & Daydreams by Kimmi Sue
Whispering Pines Country Crafts
