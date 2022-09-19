Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market Sept. 24

Visitors talk to vendors at the 2021 Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market, set for Sept. 24 at the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum in Madrid. Photo provided

MADRID —The 2022 Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market is open on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 60 unique vendors featuring handmade and value- added products from the north country and beyond. Vendors will be set up throughout the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum in Madrid like a market set along the “streets” of this living history museum.

The event is hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber, modeled after the famous Craft, Food & Wine show held traditionally at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena or at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.

