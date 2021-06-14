POTSDAM — A historical marker memorializing the original site of the Crane Institute of Music was dedicated Friday. The maker is at the site of Julia E. Crane’s Main Street home, where she established the Crane Normal Institute of Music in 1886.
Crane School went on to become one of the nation’s first schools to train public school music teachers; the Crane School became part of the Potsdam Normal School, later SUNY Potsdam in 1926.
Today, generations of top music educators, performers and scholars are Crane alumni, and Crane continues to be a part to the area’s cultural and economic landscape.
