POTSDAM — Performance season is going strong at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, with multiple opportunities for the public to enjoy free livestreamed events highlighting the talents of faculty and students in the coming days and weeks. The events are a community benefit of being home to one of the premier schools of music in the nation-and thanks to livestreaming, anyone anywhere can watch and enjoy.
Upcoming Crane events, featuring free livestreaming at the performance times, include:
Faculty recital, Dr. Brianne Borden (trumpet), today, 7:30 p.m.
Crane Jazz Ensemble, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Contemporary Music Ensemble, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
Faculty recital, Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin), Monday, 7:30 p.m.
Faculty recital, Marie-Élaine Gagnon (cello) and Ling Lo (piano), Wednesday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.
Student Composer Forum, Monday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.
Winner’s Concert, Crane Chamber Music Competition, Tuesday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.
Event programs are listed online as they become available. To view a complete list of Crane events and other upcoming streaming performances and programs, visit www.potsdam.edu/academics/Crane/streaming.
