POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will once again offer free music instruction for local children this year.
Crane music education students will provide free instruction for home-school and private school students on woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Children ages 9 to 15 (or in Grades 4 to 8) can learn to play flute, clarinet, alto saxophone, cornet or trumpet, trombone or percussion.
Crane undergraduate students will provide weekly lessons for children as a part of their music education curriculum. Lessons are taught using a variety of engaging instructional approaches and musical styles, for students at beginning through intermediate musical levels.
Lessons begin on Thursday, Sept. 12, and space is limited.
To learn more about the program and sign up for lessons, contact Dr. William L. Lake Jr., at lakewl@potsdam.edu, or visit http://craneschoolbands.weebly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.