POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music is pleased to offer free online vocal ensemble and singing instruction for children and youth, between the ages of 8 and 18.
Participants will engage in vocal warm-ups, songs and creative projects, and will be able to create music through improvisation. Singers will receive instruction tailored to their individual voices, while singing music in a variety of styles, cultures and genres.
The weekly sessions will take place every Friday, from 4:10 to 5 p.m. Classes start on Oct. 2 and end on Nov. 20.
Crane music education students will lead the sessions, guided by expert faculty. Children under the age of 13 must be “accompanied” online by an adult.
For information, contact Dr. Andrea Maas at maasa@potsdam.edu.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/singwithcrane.
