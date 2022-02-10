POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will feature its talented students and world-renowned faculty artists in a series of upcoming live performances to kick off the Spring 2022 semester.
The entire voice faculty will join forces for a special Valentine’s Day concert on Feb. 14, titled “Valentines for Peace and Love.” The free performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater. Crane voice faculty members will join with their instrumental colleagues to present an evening of chamber music for voice in English, Italian, French, German and “cat” (in the case of Giacomo Rossini’s famous “cat duet”).
The singers include Margaret Chalker (soprano), Donald George (tenor), Steven Groth (baritone), Deborah Massell (soprano), Sarah Maurer-Groth (mezzo-soprano), Kathleen Miller (soprano), Christopher Sierra (tenor), Colleen Skull (soprano) and Lorraine Yaros Sullivan (mezzo-soprano). Composers range from the early Baroque of Claudio Monteverdi in 1632, all the way through to the 2018 composition by Crane faculty composer Ivette Herriman Rodriguez.
There will be a faculty recital featuring baritone Steven Groth alongside collaborative pianist Brock Tjosvold on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater. This recital will include works by Georges Bizet, Henri Duparc, Josephine Lang, Gerald Finzi, Francesco Paolo Tosti, Salvatore Cardillo, Gioachino Rossini and Cole Porter.
“This performance primarily features music that explores the multifaceted nature of that crazy thing called love. Whether it be passion and romance, bliss and happiness, or loss and heartbreak, love represents one of the strongest emotional forces to influence the human condition. As love is an ever-present theme in opera, art son and musical theatre genres, the music in this recital seeks to highlight the many different ways love affects us in our daily lives as a continuation of the Crane School of Music’s theme of ‘Peace and Love’ this year in honor of our friend and Dean Emeritus Lonel Woods,” Groth said.
On Feb. 17, there will be a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. featuring Charles Guy on tuba accompanied by pianist Julie Miller, also in Snell Theater. The performance will feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Quinn Mason, Elizabeth Raum, Alexander Arutiunian, and the world premiere of “Three More Virtues” by Crane Composition Professor David Heinick.
Upcoming student ensemble performances will follow, including:
Crane Student Honors Recital: Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater
Crane Latin Ensemble: Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater
Student Composers Forum: Monday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater
Crane Jazz Band: Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater
Crane Symphonic Band, Concert Band and Wind Ensemble: Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall
Crane Symphony Orchestra: Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Hosmer Hall
Crane Jazz Ensemble: Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater
Audience members will be required to wear face coverings, and seating will be socially distanced.
The events are a community benefit of being home to one of the premier schools of music in the nation — and thanks to livestreaming, anyone anywhere can watch and enjoy. To view upcoming performances, and find the livestream link, visit www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.
