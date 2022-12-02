POTSDAM — Nearly 300 student and faculty musicians from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will take the stage on Sunday, Dec. 4, in celebration of the holiday season, with the 2022 Crane Candlelight Concerts.

This year, Crane will welcome guest conductor the Rev. Dr. Raymond Wise to lead the free performances, which will be held at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. The evening performance will also stream live online.

