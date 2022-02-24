POTSDAM — About 100 students from the Crane School of Music played a Wednesday symphony performance in Hosmer Hall to an audience of about 200 in memory of a classmate who was murdered.
The show was a tribute to Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, who was shot and killed Friday night on College Park Road, near SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
A Massena man, 31-year-old Michael J. Snow, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. He is being held at the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton without bail.
The performance was under the batons of Crane professors William L. Lake Jr. and Brian K. Doyle. Prior to the show, Crane Dean of Students William J. Gibbons asked those in attendance to not give applause between songs, and refrain from recording the show to create “a space of reflection.”
All of the students who performed were there voluntarily. Taking the stage was not a requirement, Mr. Gibbons said. The musical selections were unrehearsed and performed by sightreading. The songs had a meditative feel to them, with gentle movements between highs and lows, crescendos and decrescendos, bright tones and somber chords.
Layne T. Sullivan played trumpet in the concert, alongside his sister, Haley G. Sullivan, who also played trumpet.
“I saw her walk in and out just about every day. She was always smiling,” Mr. Sullivan said.
“This is one of these things where if you knew her or not, we’re going through a similar thing,” Ms. Sullivan said. “It’s good for us … to take part in it.”
Friends of Ms. Howell were in attendance to remember someone who they all said was a great person who easily connected with just about anyone she met.
“She’s an amazing soul,” said Emily R. Painter, a former Crane student who got to know Ms. Howell at the school, and was in the audience Wednesday night. “You could go up to her without even knowing her and have a conversation. She was kind and gentle with everyone she met.”
Dario C. Longobardi said Ms. Howell was “just really nice, it didn’t matter who she talked to,” and that losing her is a blow to a tight-knit community like the Crane school, where students think of each other as family.
He said he didn’t know her well, but pointed out her knack for easily conversing with anyone: “We’d talk about, like, coffee, for five minutes straight.”
After the performance, the mood was heavy in the Hosmer lobby, where a memorial display for Ms. Howell has been set up and growing all week. There are bouquets of flowers, memorial notes and even a charcoal pencil drawing of her displayed on an easel. Symphony attendees spoke in muted tones, and there were tears shed as students wrapped each other in supportive embraces.
Joey M. Carney, president of the Crane Student Association, laid a bouquet of flowers at the Hosmer memorial after the show.
“We’re really hurting right now. We lost a member of our family,” he said. “We came together at a time where we really need each other the most.”
