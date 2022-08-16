An ice cream social is planned at the Crary Mills Community Center on Thursday.

CANTON — The Crary Mills Playground is hosting its annual ice cream social on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Crary Mills Community Center, 35 Post Road.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, fresh-cut french fries, beverages and ice cream sundaes will be offered.

