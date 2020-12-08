CANTON — Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded St. Lawrence County’s bond ratings, showing continued strength of its finances and positive outlook, even amongst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Late last week, Moody’s, one of the big three credit rating agencies, announced it would be upgrading two of the counties ratings in two bond categories. The first, the county’s issuers rating, deals with the county’s overall credit and has been moved from A3 to A2. Both categories are investment-grade prime bonds on Moody’s scale, but A2 remains six ratings below the top, Aaa.
“We are very pleased with the upgrade,” County Treasurer Renee Cole said in a statement. “We have worked hard to get to this point — establishing and funding reserves, conservative budgeting and planning for the future. We have performed well and will remain vigilant, protecting county tax dollars while monitoring the fiscal health of the County.”
The second upgrade was for the county’s lease revenue bonds, which moved upward from Baa1 to A3. These bonds are affiliated with Canton Human Services Initiative Inc., a corporation created to administer the Human Services Building.
“St. Lawrence County has been working hard to develop and maintain good fiscal habits, and that includes meeting established criteria that fosters an environment for upgrade consideration by Moody’s Investor Services for the bonds associated with (Canton Human Services Initiative), Inc,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said. “While assessing the overall impact of COVID-19 on the economy remains challenging, the increasing financial stability demonstrated by the county has provided for the upgrade and confirmation of improved fiscal health.”
In its notice of the upgrade, Moody’s noted the increasing fiscal reserves of the county, which are upwards of $20.5 million in unassigned general funds, were a major factor. Chairman of the Finance Committee, Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, attributed this to the fiscal overhaul by the Republican-led county Board of Legislators over the last few years.
“We, the Republicans, have insisted on fiscal stability and prudent spending. In five of the last six years we have lowered the true value tax per thousand. In the sixth year, we left it the same as the previous year,” Mr. Acres said.
Moody’s also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to show uncertainty in many areas of municipal finance generally, but that the county could be most affected by sales tax revenues and state aid.
