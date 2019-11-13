OGDENSBURG — A coordinated response from three fire departments Sunday prevented a total-loss garage fire from spreading to the rest of the house.
At around 9:30 p.m., the Ogdensburg Fire Department responded to 199 CR 28A for a reported garage fire threatening the house.
Assisting Ogdensburg fire was the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department and Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department. The Ogdensburg crew sprayed 750 gallons of water so the fire didn’t reach the house. Meanwhile, crews were dousing the house to keep it cool. Heuvelton fire arrived on scene to attack the flames just as Ogdensburg’s engine 1 was running out of water.
“While it did suffer some siding damage, it was a great save of the structure,” Ogdensburg fire posted on Facebook. “Great teamwork between Ogdensburg, Heuvelton and Libson helped in saving this home.”
Everyone inside the house at the time got out safely, said Heuvelton Fire Chief Travis Wood. There were no injuries. Mr. Wood said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
In all there were around 35 firefighters at the scene. Heuvelton cleared the scene just after midnight, Mr. Wood said. Other units operating on the scene were National Grid, OVRS, County Car 9 and County Car 1.
