POTSDAM — Rohan Crichton has been appointed assistant professor of consumer & organizational studies at Clarkson University in the David. D. Reh School of Business.
He received his Ph.D. in management, his master of arts degree in education and his bachelor of arts in political science, all from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Crichton’s principal research focuses on human resource management and sustainability. He has published extensively in this area, and continues to examine different approaches of how human resource management practices can be optimally utilized to enhance social and environmental sustainability.
In 2018, Crichton co-edited Designing a sustainable financial system: Development goals and socio-ecological responsibility. To date this publication has been downloaded over 11,000 times. Crichton has also co-published in other leading peer-reviewed outlets, among them, Journal of Cleaner Production.
Crichton previously served as a visiting assistant professor at Clarkson, a faculty member at McGill University and University of Ottawa, and a staff researcher at Concordia University.
Prior to his academic career, Crichton worked for over 15 years in private, public, and international organizations in progressively senior roles. Part of this work included advising organizations such as the United Nations Environment Programme, the Federal Government of Canada, and CUSO International on topics related to sustainable living and sustainable best practices.
