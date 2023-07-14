MASSENA — The criminal investigation into a June 26 fire that killed three people in a South Main Street apartment house continues. St. Lawrence County’s top prosecutor says it’s still a relatively fresh case and declined to comment on whether any suspects have been identified.
The fire at 419 S. Main St. killed three people: Angelique Catalanotto, 57; Roger Bechore, 48; and Jennifer Jacques, 40.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the probe of the triple-fatal fire has been a criminal investigation since it opened June 26.
“It’s only not going to be criminal if and when we determine, and there’s evidence to say, this is something that’s not criminal,” Pasqua said Friday.
He said the deaths alone didn’t trigger the criminal investigation, which is being led by the Massena Police Department. However, he declined to make comments on the nature of the investigation at this point.
“Anytime there’s a fire, they start the initial investigation, and based on the evidence it will go one way or the other,” he said. “At this point the investigation is still ongoing. It’s still a relatively fresh and new investigation. I’m not going to comment on any aspect of it.”
Police said they haven’t been able to locate Catalanotto’s next of kin. They asked anyone who may have information to call Massena police at 315-769-3577.
In addition to the three deaths, the fire at the South Main Street apartment building displaced 14 people.
The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. June 26.
The Massena Fire Department, state fire investigators, Massena Police Department and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were at the fire scene.
The fire department in a news release said the first units were on scene within three minutes of the initial dispatch and found heavy smoke and flames on the second floor of the multiunit apartment building.
What fire officials described as “flashover” occurred in both second-floor apartments as crews began their search for occupants.
The department said five occupants and numerous pets were rescued on the first floor.
Route 420 between Route 37 and West Hatfield Street had all lanes closed for several hours while firefighters extinguished the blaze.
