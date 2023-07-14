Investigation continues into Massena fire that killed three

Community members gather outside the caution tape on June 26 to view an apartment house at 419 S. Main St. in Massena, where three people died in an early morning fire. Police are still trying to find next of kin for one of the victims. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The criminal investigation into a June 26 fire that killed three people in a South Main Street apartment house continues. St. Lawrence County’s top prosecutor says it’s still a relatively fresh case and declined to comment on whether any suspects have been identified.

The fire at 419 S. Main St. killed three people: Angelique Catalanotto, 57; Roger Bechore, 48; and Jennifer Jacques, 40.

