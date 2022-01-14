CANTON — There will be no sanctioned cross-country skiing at Partridge Run Golf Course this winter.
The possibility of skiing on the municipally run golf course had been discussed at meetings in late 2021.
Kevin R. Maginn, general manager and director of golf at Partridge Run Golf Course, had expressed doubts about the prospect, fearing damage to greens and other golf course features but had agreed to a trial run.
“We had a couple of holes mapped out to do as a short trial to see how it went, but with that trial we were hoping to have someone groom them for us, and that is where it got stalled because that individual was unable to transport their equipment to help us out.” Canton Recreation Director Meghan E. Richardson said.
Maintaining a cross-country facility is a big commitment, Ms. Richardson said.
“To do a really professional grooming, it is like taking care of the ice at the Pavilion,” she said. “It takes time and it’s everyday work.”
Ms. Richardson said she has not abandoned the idea of providing cross-country ski trails.
“With me being here (as recreation director) for my first year and it already the middle of winter, it is definitely a possibility in the future, but we just need to find the resources to get it done,” she said.
Recreation Department staff is busy keeping the Canton Pavilion operating and handling a very busy schedule of hockey and figure skating sessions at the arena.
“It is a great opportunity for us to use the golf course in the off season,” she said. “We just don’t have the resources to get it done this year.”
The Friends of Higley Flow State Park maintain 10 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails for Nordic and skate skiing. The park is about 17 miles from Canton in the town of Colton.
The groomed trails are available for skiing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. Ski rentals are available. The park rents snowshoes and classic skis, and has a small selection of skate skis.
For information on hours, including twice-weekly night skiing, visit Higleyfriends.org.
