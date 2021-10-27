CANTON — At a joint meeting of the Town Council and village trustees, Mayor Michael E. Dalton informed those on the Zoom call that CSX Railroad will be closing Main Street for up to four days beginning around Nov. 14 to work on the railroad crossing.
“It’s going to be a mess,” Mr. Dalton said.
Mr. Dalton said village, town and county officials are working on designating a posted detour route around the obstruction during the repairs.
“The biggest problem is going to be truck traffic,” Mr. Dalton said. “Local people will find their way around.”
As of Wednesday night, the preferred route for trucks entering the village on the west end on Route 11 would be a left turn past SUNY Canton on Route 68 to County Route 14 toward Morely then onto Route 34 at Buck’s Bridge to Route 310 and back to Canton.
Town Council member James T. Smith said he doubted whether truck drivers would take such a long detour and suggested a route using State Street in the village.
Mr. Dalton said he would take all suggestions to the group working on the detour.
The idea of the detour is to keep the bulk of truck traffic out of the village during the repair period, Mr. Dalton said, adding that intersections near the construction site will need to be monitored for possible tie ups with large vehicles making tight turns.
“It is going to be a mess,” he said, again.
Plastics
The two boards voted unanimously to pass a resolution calling for the restriction of plastic straws in establishments that sell or distribute beverages.
“… the Town and Village of Canton urge all public food servers, including take-away services and school and university cafeterias, as well as commercial restaurants, to eliminate the use of plastic stirrers and to provide plastic “straws” only on request or as needed by customers with disabilities,” the resolution reads.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said because they had no means to enforce an outright ban of plastic straws, a resolution urging compliance, accompanied by an education campaign seemed to be the best way to move forward.
McDonald’s
Mr. Dalton reported that the town and village were close to making a deal for a purchase of the old downtown McDonald’s.
Mr. Dalton said a closing on the $295,000 deal could happen in December.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” he said. “But, we are moving forward.”
The Canton Municipal Building was built in 1964 and has accessibility, HVAC and space issues.
Acquiring the McDonald’s building will solve some of the accessibility issues immediately, Mr. Dalton said.
