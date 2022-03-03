MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County legislator who represents District 15 said she intends to seek another term.
Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, said she wants to continue fighting for property tax reduction and use her experience to make county government services more efficient. She was first elected to the board in 2018.
District 15 encompasses Waddington, Louisville and parts of the village of Massena.
“As a member of the Republican team, I have worked with my colleagues to hold the line on taxes, and rebuild a $32 million fund balance and restore the county’s credit rating. Over the next four years, I will fight to reduce taxes, make our operations more cost-effective and help improve the lives of our county’s families,” she said.
“I am very proud that when Waddington and Massena needed financial help to put on their fishing tournaments; I led the fight to get them the money they needed to make those events happen. I also volunteered at these events. I will use my experience to help expand our efforts to make sure the St. Lawrence River continues to be recognized as the top fishing destination in the world,” Ms. Curran added.
Foster care has also been one of her priorities.
“I am also very proud that when questions arose about the county’s foster care program and the way we treat families, I was an outspoken leader in our effort to hold top officials accountable and to bring in one of New York state’s top consultants to investigate these troubling allegations and make recommendations on how we can help our children and improve our services,” Ms. Curran said.
She has also focused on the medical needs of county residents during her tenure.
“As the only nurse practitioner on the county Legislature, I have used my experience in hospital emergency rooms and health care clinics to work with our rescue squads, the county’s addiction treatment, mental health and public health programs to find ways to integrate our services with our not-for-profit agencies to expand and improve care to our county’s residents,” she said.
“That’s why when I first became a legislator,” she added, “I offered to serve as the board’s representative on a newly established multi-agency task force that examined the addiction crisis and offered a multi-pronged approach to expand services to combat what had become a drug epidemic. Our efforts will result in the opening of a methadone clinic in Canton later this year to give area health care professionals a treatment option that can help stabilize the lives of many people combatting addictions.”
She said among her efforts is working with other legislators to improve efficiency.
“I am very proud that by working together we are making our multi-million dollar highway operation more efficient by decentralizing operations with new outposts in Russell, Lisbon and Potsdam where we will keep vehicles, staff, salt and sand, reducing needless wear and tear on vehicles while also reducing fuel use,” she said. “For too long, every time it snowed we would dispatch plows from Canton, putting thousands and thousands of unnecessary miles on these expensive vehicles, paying our staff to drive back and forth to Canton, costing taxpayers every time we needed to plow, repair or mow our extensive highway system.”
Ms. Curran said that, because of her experience working with rescue squads, she has also been able to focus on emergency services in the county.
“As one of the only legislators with first-hand experience working with rescue squads, I have been an outspoken advocate for our emergency medical services interoperability project to modernize equipment for EMS crews to communicate with each other and central dispatch. I will continue working to support efforts to renovate the public safety complex to modernize the equipment and improve communication for fire, rescue and police services across the county,” she said.
Former Waddington Mayor Janet M. Otto-Cassada intends to challenge Ms. Curran on the Democratic and Independent ballot lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.