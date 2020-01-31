CANTON — The Canton Chamber of Commerce has named the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation as its Recognition Award recipient and LeBerge & Curtis as this year’s member of the year.
Both organizations are operated by members of the Curtis family, who have been active in the Canton community for decades. The honors will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual dinner on Feb. 6, which will kick off Canton Winterfest 2020.
The Foundation was established by family and friends of Samantha M. “Sami” Curtis, Canton, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015 and died after a two-year battle at age 18.
Sami’s leading community efforts to help others with cancer began after the 2002 passing of her mother, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
As a teenager, Sami raised thousands of dollars for the St. Lawrence County Cancer Foundation and was posthumously inducted into Albany’s Women of Distinction program by State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie in 2017.
Now, the Foundation’s primary project is running the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Road, Potsdam, in an effort to provide a refuge for families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis.
Headed by Jim and Karen Curtis, Kate Mulkin, Alan Mulkin and Mark Brackett, the Foundation relies on community grants and local support to enact its mission.
“We are honored to be receiving the Chamber’s recognition award,” Foundation Vice President Karen Curtis said. “We are so thankful for all of the support we have received from this community.”
Canton’s Winterfest runs from Feb. 6 until Feb. 16, with buttons still on sale for $2 at the town and village offices in the municipal building, as well as local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.