CANTON — The St. Lawrence Board of Legislators approved a resolution appointing Cynthia Ackerman Commissioner of Social Services, running the largest county department and filling a role that has been without a permanent head since March.
The board unanimously approved Ms. Ackerman, who is currently director of residential services at the ARC of Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties. County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said that Ms. Ackerman is touring the department Tuesday and will take over officially on Aug. 17.
Former Commissioner Christopher R. Rediehs retired in March. His role was filled by then deputy commissioner Heather Wenzel on an interim basis. Ms. Wenzel was a candidate for the commissioner position, but resigned from her post last month to accept another position.
“Anyone that would want to take this job in these trying times, God bless you,” Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, a member of the search committee said. “I think she’ll do a wonderful job and that just shows being her leadership style. I look forward to her taking the role on and I wish her the best of luck.”
Ms. Ackerman will serve a five-year term in the role as commissioner. This includes up to a 12-month probationary period as is customary with new department heads.
The board also took action to begin the process of filling several other vacancies at DSS, which has seen significant turnover and shortages of staff in recent years.
