Potsdam murder trial may be rescheduled to later date Preliminary process not finished in Snow case

Snow

POTSDAM — Michael J. Snow’s murder trial is scheduled to start Jan. 30, but the district attorney said he expects it to be moved to a later date.

The 31-year-old Massena resident is accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus on Feb. 18.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

