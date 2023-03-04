GOUVERNEUR – St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said two recent homicides are related.
GOUVERNEUR – St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said two recent homicides are related.
“During the course of the investigation, evidence came up that there was a connection between the two cases,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Police have been investigating the death of 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham, who was killed on Feb. 11 in a cemetery in Gouverneur. On Thursday, they were alerted to a remote trailer in the Town of Rossie, where they found the body of William M. Freeman, 67.
Frederick A. Wing Jr., 22, Gouverneur, who was being held by police in connection with the death of Mr. Durham, has been released from the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, Mr. Pasqua said.
“At this time, we have a person of interest,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Mr. Pasqua would not say whether the person of interest was involved in both homicides but did say there was “absolutely” no threat to the community at large.
Family members of Mr. Wing had cast doubt on his arrest for the killing of Mr. Durham, saying that the two men were friends who did favors for each other.
A large number of police agencies were called to 258 County Route 10 Thursday where Mr. Freeman’s body was found.
In addition to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Watertown Police Department and the North Country Crime Analysis Center were at the crime scene.
According to a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office report, an autopsy was to be performed Friday by forensic pathology specialist Dr. Michael Sikirica to determine the cause of death.
