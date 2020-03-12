CANTON — The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office has secured a total of more than 25 pleas, trial convictions and sentences in County Court over the last month “working against a backdrop of sweeping legislation that has put more pressure on even the largest staffed district attorney’s offices,” the DA’s office wrote in a press release.
“These are cases that have an impact on the safety of our community; difficult, serious, time-consuming cases,” DA Gary M. Pasqua said.
The following people appeared in St. Lawrence County Court between Feb. 10 and March 10:
Jason Bear Rayder, 21, of Pulaski, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in relation to an August burglary in Ogdensburg. He was sentenced March 6, to eight years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. Orders of protection were issued and a total of $350 in fees and surcharges was imposed.
Lontez J. Brooks Sr., 24, of Elmira, was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault Feb. 11, following a jury trial. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexander Nichols and involved the defendant assaulting a corrections officer in 2018 while in custody at Gouverneur Correctional Facility. Mr. Brooks faces up to seven years in prison consecutive to his current sentence, as well as a fine of up to $5,000.
Pamela S. Cole, 38, of Massena, pleaded guilty March 6, to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance. Her sentence will include four years in prison with three years of post-release supervision, as well as an order for Ms. Cole to participate in the shock incarceration program at her request, all part of the plea agreement.
Kody LaRock, 23, of Ogdensburg, was sentenced March 6, to one year in county jail after previously pleading guilty to criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, reduced from felony second-degree strangulation.
Christopher B. Colton, 26, of Clare, was sentenced Feb. 10 to one to three years in prison for promoting sexual performance of a child in relation to 2018 incidents. The victim was 13 years old at the time. Colton will have to register as a sex offender and submit his DNA profile to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. He was ordered to pay $1,425 in fines, fees and surcharges.
Gaige D. Miller, 23, of Gouverneur, was sentenced Feb. 25, to six months in county jail and 10 years of sex offender probation for felony promoting sexual performance of a person under 17. He will have to register as a Level One sex offender and submit his DNA profile to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. He was ordered to pay $1,425 in fines, fees and surcharges.
Michael Willette, 27, of Champlain, was sentenced Feb. 24, to four years in prison with three years of post-release supervision for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in relation to a May incident involving a loaded firearm in the town of Oswegatchie. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim in the case, and a total of $375 in fees and surcharges was imposed.
Christopher T. St. Pier, 30, of Norfolk, was sentenced March 2, to one to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in relation to a September incident involving a knife in Massena. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim in the case, and a total of $375 in fees and surcharges was imposed.
Louis R. LaFlair, 43, of Ogdensburg, was sentenced Feb. 20, to 2 1/2 years in prison and one year of post-release supervision for felony third-degree manufacture of methamphetamine. A total of $325 in fees and surcharges was imposed.
