POTSDAM — Organizers in the village will be continuing to host daily rallies for Black Lives Matter at 6 p.m. in front of the Potsdam Post Office, 21 Elm St., throughout June.
The ongoing rallies follow two days of concentrated protests last week, with about 100 citizens first convening in front of the post office on May 31, and about 800 people marching, speaking and lighting candles the next day, all in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25.
Organizers on Facebook encourage continued participation: “We must continue the fight for justice.”
