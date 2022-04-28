CANTON — Dairy Festival Days are June 3 and 4 in the Canton Village Park.
Dairy Festival Days, formerly the St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Festival, is hosted by the Canton Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is soliciting vendors to set up booths in the park and suggestions for live band entertainment. Contact the chamber at 315-386-8255 or cantonchamberny@gmail.com.
The festival kicks off Friday evening with vendors in the park and the always-exciting Big Wheel races at 6 p.m.
Registration forms for the Big Wheel races, vendors and parade entries can be found on the Chamber of Commerce events page at www.cantonny.gov
This year’s theme is “We Will Dairy On,” a theme dedicated to dairy farmers’ resilience and commitment to the highest standards to provide the best quality dairy products and stewardship of the animals and land, according to chamber Executive Director Tammy M. Mackin.
On Friday, immediately following the Big Wheel races there will be a block dance with live music.
Saturday will begin with vendors in the park at 10 a.m.
The parade steps out on Main Street at 1 p.m.
