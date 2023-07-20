Dairy Princess format returned to St. Lawrence County

Back row: Myrah Bullock, Addison McKnight, Kaitlyn Putman, Emily teRiele, Kenzie Philips, Gwenyth Decker. Frong row: Rose Smith, Sofia Perry, Kalyn Bullock, Samantha Kulp, Ava Fitzgerald, Bailey Phillips, Alaina Richards.

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Dairy Promotion Group has reverted to a royalty-based program after going along with the American Dairy Association North East Ambassador program.

SLC Dairy recently crowned its first princess since the change.

