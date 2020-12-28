IROQUOIS, Ontario — The Algoma Spirit, a Canadian bulk carrier loaded with grain, is undergoing repairs just up river from the Iroquois Lock after striking ground off Cardinal, Ontario, on Saturday night.
Veteran shipwatcher Michael J. Folsom has reported that divers inspected the ship’s bottom Sunday and were in the water again Monday, possibly making repairs.
It’s been reported that after the ship hit bottom, it began taking in water.
The ship has a visible list to its port side.
No injuries or pollution have been reported.
Ships have been able to pass though the lock, despite the presence of the Agloma Spirit on both Sunday and Monday.
The Algoma Spirit is bound for Quebec City.
The St. Lawrence Seaway is set to close at noon on Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.