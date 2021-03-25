OGDENSBURG — The Development Authority of the North Country Board of Directors took no action Thursday on the city’s request that the authority take over the management and operational support of the city water treatment and wastewater treatment plants.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, in a letter dated March 1, said he was looking to negotiate with DANC to create what he calls an intermunicipal agreement for management and operational support of the city’s two plants.
DANC, according to Mr. Jellie, currently provides the city with a host of services, including the management and administration of the wastewater treatment plant and support services for the water treatment plant. Mr. Jellie said it “simply makes sense” for the city to determine if “total services” can be provided by DANC in a more economical manner.
Mr. Jellie sent the letter to DANC Executive Director Carl E. Farone Jr. requesting the development authority provide a written response to the city’s request to explore the potential agreement.
Mr. Farone said earlier this month that the board would discuss the city’s proposal at its next meeting, which was held Thursday. During Thursday’s board meeting, Mr. Farone presented Mr. Jellie’s proposal to members and suggested no action be taken.
“We sincerely hope over the next few weeks, DANC will analyze carefully all the factors associated with our request and work collectively with us to determine how the interests of the taxpayers and service customers are best served,” Mr. Jellie said Thursday.
The city proposed an intermunicipal agreement, Mr. Farone told board members, which is consistent with other existing municipal agreements the authority has for water and wastewater services.
Mr. Farone said DANC currently provides management services for the city’s water and wastewater facilities, as DANC does for several other municipal facilities, namely Carthage, Clayton and Malone.
“The city’s request differs from those contracts because it requires the authority assume the responsibility for the operation maintenance of the city’s water and wastewater facilities, which are substantially larger and more complex than those entities the authority is serving currently,” Mr. Farone said. “This is a service we currently do not offer to any other municipality of this scope and size, so it is a change in business model.”
Typically, Mr. Farone said, DANC operations and maintenance contracts are for smaller municipal plants. The city’s request, he added, is a much greater level of effort and would require the addition of multiple DANC staff members.
“One of the things that we have to be careful of is what we do for one, we do for all,” Mr. Farone said. “If we agree to do this for Ogdensburg, and then Carthage wants to be next, or Clayton, we have to be prepared to offer this type of service to them as well.”
Mr. Jellie said the city understands its request is “significantly more complex in overall scope than most municipalities they currently serve,” adding that, “we appreciate the consideration being given by the board to forming a greater partnership with the city.”
“The service delivery models of the past that has each village, town, city and county working independently to provide the same duplicative service must end,” Mr. Jellie said. “Every level of government, including special authorities, like DANC, must be allowed to operate in a ‘most efficient operation’ environment that is not impeded by whether jobs are represented or not by unions.
“Local property taxation rates continue to hinder growth in the north country,” he added, “and we must seek every opportunity to reduce those burdens without delay.”
