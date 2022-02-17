CANTON — Citing privacy concerns, the Development Authority of the North Country is looking for new St. Lawrence County office space.
During a Tuesday DANC Board of Directors Finance Committee meeting, Executive Director Carl E. Farone said the office in the county Human Services Building at 80 Route 310 in Canton has “inadequate partitions.”
“There’s no privacy at all,” he said. “If you don’t want the whole building hearing it, you need to go out to your car.”
DANC spokesperson Laurie A. Marr on Wednesday said the authority hasn’t yet set its sights on a particular location. She said DANC has many workers in and out of the office, depending on need. DANC is headquartered at 317 Washington St. in Watertown.
The DANC board had a shake-up this week after the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night opted not to reappoint Frederick J. Carter Sr., a longtime DANC board member and chair since 2019.
The county Legislature appointed Mark A. Hall and reappointed Alex A. MacKinnon. The legislatures of St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties and the Watertown City Council each appoint two voting members to the DANC board. The board also has four nonvoting members who are New York state governor’s appointees.
One of DANC’s roles is to aid St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis county municipalities and county governments with public works projects — water and sewer work or broadband internet expansions, for example. The authority also offers loan funds for municipal projects and operates the regional landfill in Rodman.
“What we do doesn’t have a lot of impact on the general population,” Ms. Marr said. “We work with municipalities.”
DANC was created in 1985 initially to handle a Fort Drum water and sewer expansion to include an additional 10,000 soldiers. The authority has since grown from three employees to 90.
