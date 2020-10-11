WATERTOWN — Have you ever wondered where your trash goes? Now residents of Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties will have the opportunity to see how the regional landfill works with the release of a new “virtual tour,” created by the Development Authority of the North Country.
DANC, which owns the regional landfill in Rodman, was unable to hold its annual open house this year due to COVID-19 concerns, so decided that instead of bringing residents to the landfill, they would bring the landfill to the residents! The video tour takes viewers through the entire process, from entering the facility, weighing trucks in, and emptying the trash, to how the landfill gas and leachate is collected and what happens to it.
The seven-minute video is narrated so the viewer understands what they are seeing at the Rodman facility.
“The Development Authority is proud of its outstanding record in operating an environmentally sustainable, safe facility for 28 years,” said Authority Executive Director Carl Farone Jr. “And we wanted residents to have the opportunity to see first-hand what happens to their trash and how we run the regional landfill.”
Constructed in 1992, the facility receives about 220,000 tons of waste each year. Although that figure continues to decline with an increase in reducing, reusing and recycling, the landfill needed to be expanded in order to continue to provide safe waste disposal for residents. Work got underway in 2019 on an expansion project that will allow the landfill to continue to receive waste for 65 more years. Work on the expansion project that has taken place in 2020 can also be seen in the new video.
The video can be found on the Development Authority’s website at danc.org/materials-management.
