Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 4F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 4F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.