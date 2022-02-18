The Development Authority of the North Country is planning a project to improve broadband internet capability in Alexandria Bay, Ogdensburg, Massena, Canton and Gouverneur.
DANC maintains broadband internet infrastructure for north country communities, but it is not an internet provider. DANC’s network enables companies like Slic Network Solutions or Westelcom to provide the actual broadband internet service.
Internet providers will be able to use the upgraded network to offer bandwidth speeds of up to 100 gigabytes per second.
There are no start or completion dates slated yet for the $150,000 project. Laurie A. Marr, DANC’s director of communications and public affairs, said it’s part of a proposed budget plan that the DANC Board of Directors must ratify to officially start the upcoming project.
“This maintenance upgrade is part of our proposed (2022-23 fiscal year) budget, which has not yet been approved by the Authority’s Board of Directors. If passed, the budget takes effect at the beginning of our next fiscal year, which is April 1,” Ms. Marr wrote in an email.
DANC’s board consists of eight voting members and four nonvoting members. The legislatures of St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties and the Watertown City Council each name two voting members. The governor’s office names the nonvoting board members who act in an advisory capacity.
The St. Lawrence County Legislature recently voted out the board’s chair, Frederick J. Carter Sr. In his place, legislators appointed Mark A. Hall, and reappointed Alex A. MacKinnon.
DANC was created in 1985 to initially handle a Fort Drum water and sewer expansion to include an additional 10,000 soldiers. The authority has since grown from three employees to 90.
The authority is a self-sustaining entity that doesn’t get state or federal funding. It aids St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis county municipalities and county governments with public works projects — water and sewer work or broadband internet expansions, for example. The authority offers loan funds for municipal projects and operates the regional landfill in Rodman.
