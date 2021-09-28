CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators received a briefing Monday night from the Development Authority of the North Country regarding broadband access across the county.
DANC and the county partnered on a study, undertaken by ECC Technologies, to reveal the extent of broadband access in St. Lawrence County. Similar studies were conducted in Jefferson and Lewis counties this year.
The St. Lawrence County study found that, of the 2,079 people who responded to the survey, 11.2% reported no access to broadband, with 45.5% reporting having access only through dial-up, satellite or a cellular hotspot.
According to healthit.gov, the term “broadband” refers to high-speed internet access, which can transmit wide bandwidth data.
Of the total respondents, 869 people, or 41.7%, left feedback comments, most of which were critical toward the county’s lack of broadband access, or the cost in areas it is accessible.
According to Laurie A. Marr, director of public affairs and communications for DANC, ECC Technologies said they had “never, ever seen anything close to that.”
“What that speaks to is the passion around this issue,” she said. “Most of the comments were saying ‘We need access, and we’ve been waiting for years.’”
Ms. Marr said for those who do have access, many respondents noted they feel they are paying too much for the service they receive. Over 50% of respondents said they are not willing to pay any more, even for improved service.
For those who don’t have access to broadband, 83% said it’s because it’s not available in their area, and 9% said because it’s too expensive.
The study concluded that St. Lawrence County is underserved in many rural areas when it comes to high-speed internet access, and broadband service in general is lacking in many areas of the county.
ECC Technologies offered some recommendations for improvement, one of which is a more competitive marketplace for internet service.
“In some areas of the county, customers have a choice of providers, while others do not,” the presentation reads. “Having a choice of providers is viewed as an opportunity to obtain better service and more competitive service cost.”
Incentive structures may also be a way of urging providers to expand to unserved areas of the county, especially when existing infrastructure is nearby.
“What we want to do is put that chicken in every pot,” said Rick Johnson, St. Lawrence County Information Technology manager. “I really do feel that broadband is like electricity. I feel that we are in a day where there’s a critical need, and I think it’s important that we work together to fill that need.”
Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-Dekalb, agreed.
“In today’s world, without high-speed internet, you’re pretty much in the Dark Age,” he said.
