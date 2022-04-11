CANTON — The Development Authority of the North Country will likely serve as sub-recipient for the administration of the Countywide Housing Rehabilitation Program, following a unanimous decision by county legislators during the Operations Committee meeting on Monday.
“This resolution simply formalizes the agreement the county will have with the Development Authority to act as the program manager for this most recent housing repair grant,” explained Jason C. Pfotenhauer, St. Lawrence County planning director.
In January, the state gifted $615,000 to the county through the Community Development Block Grant program to help low- and moderate-income homeowners make critical repairs or accessibility modifications.
The resolution states that, of the $615,000 in funds, $505,200 will go toward housing rehabilitation assistance, with $79,050 going toward program delivery purposes, $30,750 for administrative purposes, and $5,000 will be kept by the county for its role in administering the grant.
“These funds will be used to provide housing rehabilitation assistance and lead hazard control work to approximately 12 (twelve) eligible, income-qualified households in communities across the County,” the resolution states.
“...the County selected the Development Authority of the North Country as its sub-recipient for this community development program,” it says.
John F. Tenbusch, Planner II for the county Planning Department, said back in January that households with an income less than 80% of the median county household income qualify for the program.
For a family of four, he said, you would qualify if your income was less than $55,000 in the last 12 months.
For those who qualify, he said a rehabilitation specialist would come into the home and assess what work needed to be done to bring everything up to code. This could include, but isn’t limited to, plumbing, electrical, roofing, insulation, and new windows or doors.
During the meeting, the Board of Legislators also passed a resolution determining that the housing rehabilitation program is a “type II” action under State Environmental Quality Review Act, and is therefore not subject to environmental review.
Those interested in the program can contact the Planning Department at 315-379-2292.
